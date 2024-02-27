ADVERTISEMENT

AVISCON-2024 to be held from February 29 to March 2 at JSS College of Pharmacy

February 27, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Aushad Vigyan Student Scientific Conference (AVISCON-2024) will be held in Mysuru from February 29 to March 2 at JSS College of Pharmacy here.

It is a student-driven and student-centric conference that encourages research among the pharmacy students. It helps delegates exchange of knowledge, skills besides inspiring pharmacists to take up research in the field. The conference aims to equip delegates with the essential skills needed to embark on careers both in academia and industry, aligning with the skill India Initiative by the Government of India to enhance expertise and proficiency in the pharmaceutical field, a release said.

The event focuses on insights from industry experts, engages in interactive educational sessions, and explores exciting research opportunities. The organising team of AVISCON-2024 has invited delegates to present research concepts and recent innovations in pharmacy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference will be inaugurated on March 1 at 11 a.m. at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS College of Pharmacy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US