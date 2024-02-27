GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AVISCON-2024 to be held from February 29 to March 2 at JSS College of Pharmacy

February 27, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Aushad Vigyan Student Scientific Conference (AVISCON-2024) will be held in Mysuru from February 29 to March 2 at JSS College of Pharmacy here.

It is a student-driven and student-centric conference that encourages research among the pharmacy students. It helps delegates exchange of knowledge, skills besides inspiring pharmacists to take up research in the field. The conference aims to equip delegates with the essential skills needed to embark on careers both in academia and industry, aligning with the skill India Initiative by the Government of India to enhance expertise and proficiency in the pharmaceutical field, a release said.

The event focuses on insights from industry experts, engages in interactive educational sessions, and explores exciting research opportunities. The organising team of AVISCON-2024 has invited delegates to present research concepts and recent innovations in pharmacy.

The conference will be inaugurated on March 1 at 11 a.m. at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS College of Pharmacy.

