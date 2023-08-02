HamberMenu
Aviation medicine specialist from Bengaluru bags 7th spot in U.S. cycling race

August 02, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Wing Commander Srinivas G.

Wing Commander Srinivas G., an aviation medicine specialist from Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru, has bagged seventh position in the Race across America (RAAM) 2023.

RAAM is an ultra-distance cycling race held across the U.S. and is counted as one of the toughest annual endurance events in the world. This transcontinental event spans from the west to the east coast across various terrains in the U.S., and covers around 5,000 km. Its course passes through 12 States, crosses three time zones and also four mountain passes. The cyclists are exposed to high mountains, arid lands, prairies, cold, heat, windy conditions and thunderstorms.

Every participant has the liberty to chalk out their own strategy and sleep break times but with the cut-off time to complete the race in solo category within 12 days. There have been only 372 successful solo RAAM finishers since the start of the event in 1982.

“Wg Cdr Srinivas clocked this arduous cycling event within 11 days and 6 hours and stood at 7th position, with his average speed being 11.25 miles per hour. Interestingly, he was the first Indian to successfully complete the race in 2017. He is also the winner of the coveted Armed Forces Services Cup (AFSC) 2023,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

It added that for bringing laurels to the nation and the IAF, Wg Cdr Srinivas was awarded with Chief of the Air Staff Commendation by Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, recently.

