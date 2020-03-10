Avians at Ranganathittu are safe

The Forest Department launched some pragmatic steps at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, on the banks of the Cauvery, near Srirangapatna of Mandya district on Tuesday consequent to the outbreak of COVID-19 and Avian Influenza (H5N1).

Mandating visitors to walk on disinfectant-mixed water before entering the sanctuary as well as collecting bird droppings are the two major measures implemented to ensure preventing the spread of the two viruses.

A temporary pit has been dug immediately after the entrance, in which water mixed with germ-sanitising agents has been filled. The visitors must step into this water which is a foot-deep and walk before entering the sanctuary, said senior officials at the department.

Protective masks

The department, custodian of the sanctuary, has also made masks mandatory for its employees to ensure their safety.

The officials said that the number of visitors from overseas has been slightly higher, from the average of 20-25 to 35-40, since a few days.

Visitors are also asked to use protective masks, gloves and hand sanitisers as precautionary measures, an officer said.

Meanwhile, according to the preliminary measures and observations, the birds at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary are safe.

Owing to the suspected cases of H5N1 at Mysuru and other places, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has been collecting bird droppings at the sanctuary and the Forest Department has been closely monitoring the conditions of the birds, sources at the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services said.

Currently, according to the Forest Department, as many as 20,000 birds – both domestic and migratory – are seen in the 34 islets at Ranganathittu.