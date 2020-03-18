Avian influenza: More birds culled on day two

The culling of birds from the bird flu-infected zones continued on day two here on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by 13 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) from the Department of Animal Husbandry at Metagalli, B.M. Sri Nagar, Ambedkar Gnana Loka, Kumbarakoppal and Hebbal.

According to the office of the Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, 989 birds had been culled in the operation on Wednesday. They include 464 chicken, 326 and 173 domestic birds, 20 pets and six turkeys found within the one kilometre radius of the bird flu epicentre.

The culled birds were buried deep in trenches dug up for the purpose as per the bird flu management protocols and later the areas disinfected as a precautionary measure.

In total, about 6,000 birds had been identified from the infected area for culling. Around 4,100 birds were culled on day one of the operation on Tuesday. The department may take another day or two to survey any leftover birds and cull them accordingly. The process of sanitising the infected area has begun.

The sale of chicken has been banned in a 10 km radius in the city until further notice.

‘Shukha Vana’ sanitised

Meanwhile, workers at the Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashram on Wednesday sprayed disinfectants at the Shukha Vana or the bird park which houses parrots from the South American continent. The park has been closed for tourists since many days following the COVID-19 scare. The park had been sanitised as a precautionary measure in view of bird flu outbreak here.