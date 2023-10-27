Average 1.54 m rise in groundwater level in Kalaburagi district in the last 10 years

October 27, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Though the groundwater levels in parts of Kalaburagi district have recorded a significant rise in the past 10 years, the water table in Afzalpur taluk has dipped alarmingly, according to data provided by the district office of the Groundwater Directorate.

The data revealed an average 1.54 m rise in groundwater level, taking the average water table of the district to 8.28 m in September 2023 from 6.74 m in September 2013.

Afzalpur taluk has recorded the highest fall in the water table, as it declined by 18.62 m in the last one decade. The water table, which stood at 8.46 m in 2013, has dipped to 27.08 m in 2023, according to the data.

Though groundwater levels have gone on decreasing gradually in the last 10 years, the water level in Afzalpur taluk rose to 3.81 m in 2020 but again fell to 14.18 m in 2021.

Besides Afzalpur, Chincholi taluk too has witnessed a fall of 4.79 m and groundwater has dipped to 12.55 m now from 7.76 m in September 2013.

At the same time, Kamalapur taluk has recorded a drastic rise of 22.53 m in the water table, taking it to 3.52 m in September 2023 from 26.05 m in September 2013.

The index of Kamalapur taluk shows big variations in water tables. In 2013, the water level was recorded at 26.05 m; in 2014, it declined to 30.98 m; again in 2015, the groundwater got recharged and it rose up to 13.70 m and in 2016, the water level suddenly fell to 34 m and reached to a maximum of 48 m in 2017.

While nine taluks in the district recorded an improvement in water table, Aland taluk registered a rise of 1.97 m, taking the water table to 12.29 m in 2023 from 14.52 m in 2013.

Chittapur taluk recorded a rise of 3.76 m, taking the water table to 1.50 m in 2023 from 5.26 m in 2013.

The water table in Kalaburagi taluk reached 3.56 m in 2023 from 6.04 m in 2013, a rise of 2.48 m. Jewargi taluk has recorded a rise of 1.83 m; it stood at 4.74 m in 2310 and has now reached 2.91 m.

Similarly, Sedam taluk too recorded a rise of 3.86 m; Kalgi taluk a rise of 2.2 m, Shahabad taluk a rise of 0.5 m and Yaddrami taluk has registered a rise of 0.95 m in the water level.

