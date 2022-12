December 22, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

A 4-day avarekai mela was inaugurated by Mayor Shivakumar at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry here on Thursday. The mela will also provide information on the benefits of avarekai for cultivators as well as consumers besides conducting a cooking contest on December 25. Farmer groups from H.D. Kote, Periyapatna and Hunsur are taking part in it and various culinary delicacies will also be prepared at the venue of the mela.