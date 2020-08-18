Avaradi villagers argue with MLA over delay in compensation

Residents of Avaradi village picked up an argument with MLA Mahadevappa Yadavad and revenue officials on Tuesday for allegedly neglecting them and delaying release of compensation for losses they suffered in last year’s floods.

The MLA had brought along with him Tahsildar Girish Swadi and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Muralidhar Deshpande for an inspection in the village and to set up a relief centre away from the village.

The former gram panchayat president Yallamma Mote and farmer leader Channabasayya Kulkarni asked the MLA why the government had delayed compensation to most of the people who suffered losses due to house collapse.

Ms. Mote said that the process of disbursing compensation had been politicised.

She added that officials had released compensation to ineligible people as they were followers of the MLA or were BJP members.

Mr. Yadavad denied the allegations and said that enough funds were released for the development of the village.

He said that he would attend a gram sabha to select beneficiaries for flood relief this time around.