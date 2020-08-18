Avaradi villagers argue with MLA over delay in compensation

Residents of Avaradi village picked up an argument with MLA Mahadevappa Yadavad and revenue officials on Tuesday for allegedly neglecting them and delaying release of compensation for losses they suffered in last year’s floods.
The MLA had brought along with him Tahsildar Girish Swadi and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Muralidhar Deshpande for an inspection in the village and to set up a relief centre away from the village.
The former gram panchayat president Yallamma Mote and farmer leader Channabasayya Kulkarni asked the MLA why the government had delayed compensation to most of the people who suffered losses due to house collapse.
Ms. Mote said that the process of disbursing compensation had been politicised.
She added that officials had released compensation to ineligible people as they were followers of the MLA or were BJP members.
Mr. Yadavad denied the allegations and said that enough funds were released for the development of the village.
He said that he would attend a gram sabha to select beneficiaries for flood relief this time around.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath