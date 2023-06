June 21, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Belagavi

Students of the Hubballi-based Avanti Vidya Kendra have scored well in Common Entrance Test.

Sumedh S.S. has got the 4th rank in the State in the engineering stream; Dhanush Nayak secured the 59th rank, Abhishek L. the 71st rank; and Aditya D. got the 86th rank, said a release.