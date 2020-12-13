Availability of drinking water to go up by 30-40 MLD

Mysuru

13 December 2020 22:24 IST

This is following installation of 19 new pumps

The availability of drinking water in Mysuru city is expected to go up by 30-40 million litres per day (MLD) in the coming weeks.

Officials in the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) said the city was receiving only around 260-265 MLD of water though the installed capacity was about 300 MLD.

“This is on account of worn-out pumps and pipes. We have installed new pumps at 19 locations under the Centrally-funded Amruth scheme for drinking water supply in Mysuru city. We will start seeing the results in about a fortnight,” said an official of KUWSDB.

“We will start with receiving an additional 20 MLD in about a fortnight. Progressively, the quantum will go up to 30 to 40 MLD in a few weeks,” the official added.

New pumps had been installed at Melapura, Ramanahalli, Hongalli, Kabini etc. The addition of 19 new pumps will boost the availability in the existing water schemes.

Challenges involved

Unlike new projects, the Amruth scheme deals with upgrading the existing infrastructure of a live water supply scheme. “It is not like taking up a new scheme. We have to take up the works only by shutting down the existing water supply that leads to inconvenience to the citizens,” the official said, explaining the challenges they faced while installing new pumps under the scheme.