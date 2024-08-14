GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.V. Narasimha Murthy receives Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai award 

Published - August 14, 2024 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A.V. Narasimha Murthy was conferred the Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai award 2023 and was felicitated along with his wife Kamalamba, in Mysuru on Wednesday.

A.V. Narasimha Murthy was conferred the Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai award 2023 and was felicitated along with his wife Kamalamba, in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Renowned scholar, numismatist, and historian A.V. Narasimha Murthy was bestowed the Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Award 2023, here on Wednesday.

This was in his recognition of his contribution to the field of numismatics, history and archaeology and furthering the field of Indology.

The award was given by Rashtrakavi Govind Pai Samshodhana Kendra, Udupi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, Udupi at a function held in association with Mysuru Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota.

Belagodu Ramesh Bhat spoke of the works and contributions of Narasimhamurthy and Padekallu Vishnu Bhat delivered the presidential address. Maddikere Gopal, president, District Sahitya Parishat, B. Jagadish Shetty, R. Gopal, former director of Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage, N.S. Rangarajau, former head of Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, and students of Prof.Narasimha Murthy were present.

