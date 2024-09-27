ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaws in Belagavi to install meters in October

Published - September 27, 2024 10:54 am IST - belagavi

The decision was taken at the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee and Regional Transport Office Authority on September 25

The Hindu Bureau

The pre-paid autorickshaw counter at the railway station in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER.

The district administration will mandate meters in all autorickshaws in Belagavi city in a month, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said that, starting October, all autorickshaws in Belagavi will be expected to be fitted with fare meters. This will help citizens to pay by the meter and avoid unnecessary disputes.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee and Regional Transport Office Authority on September 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rule will be implemented after a meeting of all stake-holders, including police, transport officials, and members of the autorickshaw drivers’ association, to ensure a smooth transition. Issues faced by introducing similar rules in the past will be discussed, and solutions will be explored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the meeting, the DC told officers to ensure the safety of school children who travel by autos and other vehicles. He told them to caution drivers against carrying more children than mandated. He told the police and RTO officers to initiate steps to revoke their driving licences.

Some officers spoke of pending autorickshaw licences. Officers had temporarily suspended issuing licences due to the presence of a large number of autorickshaws in Belagavi city. The DC said he would examine the issue and issue appropriate instructions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US