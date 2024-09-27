GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Autorickshaws in Belagavi to install meters in October

The decision was taken at the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee and Regional Transport Office Authority on September 25

Published - September 27, 2024 10:54 am IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The pre-paid autorickshaw counter at the railway station in Belagavi.

The pre-paid autorickshaw counter at the railway station in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER.

The district administration will mandate meters in all autorickshaws in Belagavi city in a month, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said that, starting October, all autorickshaws in Belagavi will be expected to be fitted with fare meters. This will help citizens to pay by the meter and avoid unnecessary disputes.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee and Regional Transport Office Authority on September 25.

The rule will be implemented after a meeting of all stake-holders, including police, transport officials, and members of the autorickshaw drivers’ association, to ensure a smooth transition. Issues faced by introducing similar rules in the past will be discussed, and solutions will be explored.

In the meeting, the DC told officers to ensure the safety of school children who travel by autos and other vehicles. He told them to caution drivers against carrying more children than mandated. He told the police and RTO officers to initiate steps to revoke their driving licences.

Some officers spoke of pending autorickshaw licences. Officers had temporarily suspended issuing licences due to the presence of a large number of autorickshaws in Belagavi city. The DC said he would examine the issue and issue appropriate instructions.

Published - September 27, 2024 10:54 am IST

Karnataka / Belgaum / public transport

