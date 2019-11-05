Autorickshaws attract many tourists of Aida Vita

Autorickshaws stole the show when over 400 international guests disembarked cruise vessel Aida Vita on its arrival at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Monday.

As many as 30 autorickshaws were hired by the agent handling the cruise vessel, besides taxis and KSRTC buses. Earlier too autorickshaws were hired by tourists but in a random manner. This time, the vehicles were arranged in an organised manner after sensitisation programme for drivers, one driver said.

It was exciting to ride a ‘tuk-tuk’ around Mangaluru, said Sylvia, a life insurance agent, and her friend Sabine Haise Mestenis, a government employee in Germany. Having embarked on Aida Vita on October 28 and set to end the cruise at Singapore on November 17, Ms. Sylvia said she was excited to be in this coastal city for the first time. Sarah, another German national, said it was her first time in India and that she loved the friendly nature of the people. She was thrilled to explore the city. Some chose tours on AC buses, vans and taxis. Accompanied by guides, many others opted for tuk-tuks that took them around to the cashew factory, rice mill and fish market.

Port chairman A.V. Ramana said an international tourist on an average spends around $100 as per quick back of the envelope calculation at a port of call. A cruise vessel on call to a port generates around 300 to 400 indirect employment to guides, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, artisans, roadside vendors and others. These tourists also willy-nilly serve as brand ambassadors for the city and hence the effort to roll out the red carpet for them, he said, adding that an integrated transport hub and separate gate to cater to tourists is on the anvil.