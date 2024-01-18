Autorickshaw, truck drivers stage protest in Hubballi against law for hit-and-run cases

January 18, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Scores of autorickshaw and truck drivers and owners took out a protest march in Hubballi on Thursday in protest against the amendments brought in to the law by the Union government to increase punishment for hit-and-run cases and to press for their various other demands.

The protest has come in response to a nation-wide “Steering chodo” call, from the midnight of January 17, given by the Lorry Owners Association.

The protest march began at Durgad Bail and concluded at Mini Vidhana Soudha after covering the main streets of the central business district of Hubballi.

Members of the North Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers Association, Association of Karnataka Mini Goods Drivers, Hubballi, Transport and Lorry owners Association and Dharwad District Goods Shed Owners Association took part in the agitation after which a memorandum addressed to the President was submitted to the taluk officials.

Addressing protesters, secretary of Hubballi Dharwad Goods Transporters and Lorry Owners Association Ravindra Belamkar said that the drivers work hard and take risks to transport goods within the scheduled time and making such amendments to penalise them will not only create problems for them but also the transport sector.

Mr. Belamkar said that the amendment to increase the jail term to 10 years with a fine of ₹7 lakh for hit-and-run cases are not at all acceptable to them. The government should think of the consequences before introducing such amendments, he said.

Secretary of North Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers Association Babajan Mudhol said that as the law has been made applicable to all drivers, it will hit drivers from poor background adversely as they will not be able mobilise ₹7 lakh penalty.

Spending 10 years in jail will ruin their families as they are the sole bread winners, he said.

He said that to highlight their problem the drivers have voluntarily stopped the movement of transport vehicles and the strike will continue till their demands are met.

