Autorickshaw owners, drivers stage protest in Hubballi

Scores of autorickshaw owners and drivers took out a protest march and submitted a memorandum in Hubballi on Monday seeking fulfilment of their various demands.

The autorickshaw owners and drivers took out the protest march from Kittur Chennamma Circle and marched to the Mini Vidhana Soudha where the office of the tahsildar is located.

During the protest, the protestors raised slogans against the municipal and district administration for failing to take the requisite measures to fulfil their demands.

The protestors highlighted the problem of damaged roads due to various works and rain and sought repairs and demanded space for autorickshaw stands in the twin cities.

From 2022 onwards they have been raising the issue, but nothing has been done yet, they said.

The protestors demanded that the requisite number of autorickshaw stands be set up in the twin cities for the benefit of the association members and also the general public.

They also demanded that the penal fee for failure to get permit renewed should be done away with.

They urged the administration to take remedial measures to address the problems being faced by them because of the permit violations by light motor vehicles and others, which, they said, are affecting their lives. They demanded that such vehicles should be made to park on the outskirts of the city.

Leading the protest, office-bearer of the association Shekharayya Mathapati urged the government to take steps to set up a facility at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to conduct driving trials for auto drivers and issue them licence immediately.

The protestors then submitted the memorandum addressed to the district administration to the taluk officials.

