 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Autorickshaw owners, drivers stage protest in Hubballi

Published - November 26, 2024 07:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Autorickshaw owners and drivers submitting a memorandum during a protest seeking fulfilment of their various demands in Hubballi on Monday.

Autorickshaw owners and drivers submitting a memorandum during a protest seeking fulfilment of their various demands in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Scores of autorickshaw owners and drivers took out a protest march and submitted a memorandum in Hubballi on Monday seeking fulfilment of their various demands.

The autorickshaw owners and drivers took out the protest march from Kittur Chennamma Circle and marched to the Mini Vidhana Soudha where the office of the tahsildar is located.

During the protest, the protestors raised slogans against the municipal and district administration for failing to take the requisite measures to fulfil their demands.

The protestors highlighted the problem of damaged roads due to various works and rain and sought repairs and demanded space for autorickshaw stands in the twin cities.

From 2022 onwards they have been raising the issue, but nothing has been done yet, they said.

The protestors demanded that the requisite number of autorickshaw stands be set up in the twin cities for the benefit of the association members and also the general public.

They also demanded that the penal fee for failure to get permit renewed should be done away with.

They urged the administration to take remedial measures to address the problems being faced by them because of the permit violations by light motor vehicles and others, which, they said, are affecting their lives. They demanded that such vehicles should be made to park on the outskirts of the city.

Leading the protest, office-bearer of the association Shekharayya Mathapati urged the government to take steps to set up a facility at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to conduct driving trials for auto drivers and issue them licence immediately.

The protestors then submitted the memorandum addressed to the district administration to the taluk officials.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.