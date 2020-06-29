Autorickshaw overturns, student misses exam

MANGALURU

29 June 2020 15:11 IST

A class 10 student missed writing the Science paper in Bantwal after he was injured in a motor vehicle accident when he was on his way to the examination centre on Monday

The Bantwal Traffic Police said Akshit of Bondala Shamboor High School was going in an autorickshaw along with three classmates to the examination centre in Panemangalore. Around 9.30 a.m., the autorickshaw driver lost control over the vehicle when he reportedly tried to avoid hitting a dog that crossed the road near Shamboor Church. The autorickshaw overturned and all four students were injured. Three students, who received simple injuries, proceeded to the examination centre after getting treatment at a local hospital. Akshit, who had injury on his face, was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru, the police said.

