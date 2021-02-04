Autorickshaw drivers stage protest seeking fuel subsidy

Seeking fulfilment of various demands, including subsidised fuel and setting up of an autorickshaw drivers welfare corporation, autorickshaw drives and owners staged a protest in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Coming together under the aegis of Hubballi Autorickshaw Owners and Drivers Association, the protestors gathered in front of the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna at Brindavan Circle and condemned in strong terms the hike in fuel prices.

Addressing the protestors, president of the association Shekharayya Mathapathi said that continued increase in fuel prices had made the life of autorickshaw owners and drivers miserable.

While auto fares were fixed, fuel prices increased on a regular basis, bringing down income for autorickshaw drivers.

The fuel price hike has affected the poor autorickshaw drivers to a great deal and the Union government should immediately take steps to check price hike, he said.

“If the government can’t check prices, it should at least take steps to provide fuel for autorickshaws at subsidised rate,” he demanded.

The protestors raised slogans against the fuel price hike and burnt rising fuel prices in an effigy to register their protest.

Subsequently, the protestors submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Hubballi Tahsildar.

In the memorandum, they have demanded subsided fuel, setting up of autorickshaw drivers welfare corporation, free education to wards of autorickshaw drivers, health insurance, accident cover for drivers and pension of ₹ 10,000 per month to drivers aged over 60.