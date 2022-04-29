Autorickshaw drivers protest

Autorickshaw drivers of Hassan, on Friday, staged a protest against the increase in the price of petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas. They took out a protest march from the Hemavathi Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The protesters said that for the last two years, they did little business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as the business was picking up, the fuel prices had been increasing, decreasing their profit margin. The drivers and owners had to spend money on vehicle maintenance, besides paying fees for fitness certificates.

They demanded the government provide subsidies for the autorickshaw drivers and also announce a waiver of charge for fitness certificates. They also demanded the government take strict action against those running autorickshaws without permits.

Autorickshaw Majdoor Sangha State vice-president H.K. Dileep, district president Anand and others led the protest.