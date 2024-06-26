GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Autorickshaw drivers in twin cities seek fare revision in the wake of fuel price hike

Published - June 26, 2024 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Dharwad District Autorickshaw Drivers Association has urged the Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the Regional Transport Authority to take steps to revise minimum fare for autorickshaws in the twin cities in the wake of hike in fuel prices.

In a letter submitted to the Deputy Commissioner and released to the media, office-bearers of the association, including B.A. Mudhol and Devanand Jagapur, and others have urged the Deputy Commissioner to immediately convene a meeting of all associations of autorickshaw drivers and owners to finalise the revision of minimum autorickshaw fare.

In their memorandum, they have mentioned that there are around 15,000 autorickshaws operating in Hubballi Dharwad and a fare revision will help their families.

They have urged the Chairperson of the Regional Transport Authority to revise minimum auto fare in the twin cities to ₹60 for 1.6 km and fix the subsequent fare accordingly.

They have also demanded a minimum of three to four months for autorickshaw drivers and owners to get auto fare metres installed.

The association has requested the Deputy Commissioner to convene a meeting as early as possible to revise auto fare.

