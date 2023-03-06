Autorickshaw drivers arrested for robbing labourers

March 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Baiyappanahalli Railway Police arrested two autorickshaw drivers for allegedly robbing a group of four labourers from Assam on the pretext of dropping them to their destination from the railway station.

The victim, Minu Baraha, along with three of his associates from Assam, landed on Friday at Baiyappanahalli station and boarded the autorickshaw to go to Sumanahalli, where they were working in an ice factory.

The accused autorickshaw driver, identified as Robin Richard, asked them to pay ₹600 but on the way started demanding that each one pay him ₹600.

When Minu and his friends objected, he called his associate Yuvaraj Murugesh and the duo took the four to an isolated place and robbed ₹500 at knife point and also forced them to transfer ₹3,300 to their account online.

The accused later escaped and called their owner M. Gunushekhar, who filed a complaint with the police on their behalf.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the duo within 24 hours and recovered the knife and ₹1,157 cash from their account. The duo have been booked under robbery and remanded to judicial custody.