HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autorickshaw drivers arrested for robbing labourers

March 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Baiyappanahalli Railway Police arrested two autorickshaw drivers for allegedly robbing a group of four labourers from Assam on the pretext of dropping them to their destination from the railway station.

The victim, Minu Baraha, along with three of his associates from Assam, landed on Friday at Baiyappanahalli station and boarded the autorickshaw to go to Sumanahalli, where they were working in an ice factory.

The accused autorickshaw driver, identified as Robin Richard, asked them to pay ₹600 but on the way started demanding that each one pay him ₹600.

When Minu and his friends objected, he called his associate Yuvaraj Murugesh and the duo took the four to an isolated place and robbed ₹500 at knife point and also forced them to transfer ₹3,300 to their account online.

The accused later escaped and called their owner M. Gunushekhar, who filed a complaint with the police on their behalf.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the duo within 24 hours and recovered the knife and ₹1,157 cash from their account. The duo have been booked under robbery and remanded to judicial custody.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / theft & burglary / crime / police / arrest

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.