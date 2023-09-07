ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death

September 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death near Srinivasa Mandira at Balepete on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Suresh, a native of Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru.

Initial probe revealed that Suresh had partied with his friends the previous night and got drunk. He had heated arguments with his friends over a trivial row and got stabbed by his friends who fled the scene, said the police. Passers by noticed Suresh lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

The Upparpete police have registered a case of murder and are looking for the accused to ascertain the cause of murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US