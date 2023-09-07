HamberMenu
Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in Bengaluru

September 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death near Srinivasa Mandira at Balepete on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Suresh, a native of Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru.

Initial probe revealed that Suresh had partied with his friends the previous night and got drunk. He had heated arguments with his friends over a trivial row and got stabbed by his friends who fled the scene, said the police. Passers by noticed Suresh lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

The Upparpete police have registered a case of murder and are looking for the accused to ascertain the cause of murder.

