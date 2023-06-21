ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver killed

June 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old autorickshaw driver, who sustained injuries in a road accident last Tuesday on the city market flyover, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Irfan Baig was going to Kengeri from city market when a speeding car knocked down his auto. While passengers Chiru Sagar and Arisha escaped with minor injuries, Irfan sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed.

The Chickpet traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence, rash and negligent driving against the car driver.

