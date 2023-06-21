HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autorickshaw driver killed

June 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old autorickshaw driver, who sustained injuries in a road accident last Tuesday on the city market flyover, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Irfan Baig was going to Kengeri from city market when a speeding car knocked down his auto. While passengers Chiru Sagar and Arisha escaped with minor injuries, Irfan sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed.

The Chickpet traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence, rash and negligent driving against the car driver.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.