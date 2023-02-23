ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver killed in accident

February 23, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed on the spot when a speeding goods vehicle knocked down his auto before running over him on West of Chord Road on Thursday morning.

Chandrappa, a resident of Kamalanagar, was hit by the goods vehicle which was allegedly driven in a rash manner. On impact, Chandrappa was thrown out of the vehicle and came under the wheels of the goods vehicle.

The Vijayanagar traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving against the goods vehicle driver.

