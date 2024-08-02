ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver killed by wife, in-laws in Kalaburagi

Published - August 02, 2024 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was brutally murdered by his wife and in-laws at R.G. Nagar locality in Kalaburagi on Thursday night.

The victim, Eshwar, was a resident of Kanak Nagar in the city. Eshwar had tied the knot with Ranjeeta five years ago. She was staying with her parents for the last few months following marital disputes between the couple.

On Friday night, when Eshwar visited his in-laws house to meet his child, the wife and her family members picked up a quarrel with him. This escalated to fight and they tied him up with ropes and beat him to death. A case has been registered at R.G. Nagar police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US