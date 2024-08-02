GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autorickshaw driver killed by wife, in-laws in Kalaburagi

Published - August 02, 2024 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was brutally murdered by his wife and in-laws at R.G. Nagar locality in Kalaburagi on Thursday night.

The victim, Eshwar, was a resident of Kanak Nagar in the city. Eshwar had tied the knot with Ranjeeta five years ago. She was staying with her parents for the last few months following marital disputes between the couple.

On Friday night, when Eshwar visited his in-laws house to meet his child, the wife and her family members picked up a quarrel with him. This escalated to fight and they tied him up with ropes and beat him to death. A case has been registered at R.G. Nagar police station.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / murder / crime / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.