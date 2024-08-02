Autorickshaw driver killed by wife, in-laws in Kalaburagi

A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was brutally murdered by his wife and in-laws at R.G. Nagar locality in Kalaburagi on Thursday night.

The victim, Eshwar, was a resident of Kanak Nagar in the city. Eshwar had tied the knot with Ranjeeta five years ago. She was staying with her parents for the last few months following marital disputes between the couple.

On Friday night, when Eshwar visited his in-laws house to meet his child, the wife and her family members picked up a quarrel with him. This escalated to fight and they tied him up with ropes and beat him to death. A case has been registered at R.G. Nagar police station.