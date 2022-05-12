Autorickshaw driver found murdered

An autorickshaw driver was found murdered near the KSRTC bus stand in Hassan on Wednesday. He has been identified as Girish, 29, a resident of Hosakoplu on the outskirts of Hassan city. His body was found in his autorickshaw parked near the bus stand. He is survived by wife Sudha and a daughter.

Girish had left his home at 5 p.m. on Tuesday with his autorickshaw. As he did not return till late in the night, his wife called him over his phone and she heard Girish pleading for his life. She got worried and searched for him throughout the night. She and her friends found him dead in his autorickshaw the next day. There were marks of injury on his body.

Hassan Extension Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Sudha. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and other officers visited the spot.