Autorickshaw driver, associate held for running ‘escort service’ racket to rob people

August 28, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The HSR Layout police have arrested a 50-year-old autorickshaw driver along with his associate for allegedly operating a fake online escort service racket to rob people .

The accused Nagesh and his associate Nadeem Pasha opened an account on an online dating service app and uploaded girls’ photographs offering escort service to lure people. The accused would call the victims to isolated places and rob them.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused trapped a private firm employee and took him in an autorickshaw, and forced him to transfer ₹60,000 to their online account at knife point in HSR layout on August 21.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused through online transactions and booked them under robbery. The accused have robbed many people in the past but fearing social stigma no one has complained so far, C.K. Baba, DCP, south east, said. The police are further investigating to ascertain the criminal background of the accused.

