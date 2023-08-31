Autorickshaw driver arrested for threatening couple

August 31, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Talaghattapura police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly threatening and abusing a couple who posted a video on social media chanting religious slogans.

Based on a complaint by a social media account holder, the police tracked down the accused, identified as Nayaz Khan from Konanakunte, and arrested him.

The accused had threatened the couple with dire consequences while reacting to their video clip where a burkha-clad woman and a man wearing a skull cap were chanting religious slogans.

The video went viral and a complaint was raised with the Bengaluru city police social media account seeking action. The accused did not have a criminal background and looked like he was provoked by the video, a police officer said.