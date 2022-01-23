Automatic washing for railway coaches in Mysuru

MYSURU

23 January 2022 22:51 IST

The Mysuru railway division has set up an automatic coach washing plant at the shunting neck of Mysuru yard. It was proposed in 2018-19.

The 30-meter long automatic coach washing plant can approximately wash 140 coaches a day.

Set up at a cost of ₹223 lakh, the plant consists of two water tanks with 20 kl and 30 kl capacities.

The washing is done in eight stages with the coaches going through four brush stations before they get soft water spraying and RO water spraying. The air blowers are used for drying the coaches after each wash, a release said here.

The washing consumes less water and 60 to 70% of recycled water was used in the washing process. The automatic plant reduces manpower, washing time, besides improving washing quality, it said.

The plant is yet to become fully operational as some minor works are pending.