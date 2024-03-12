Automatic mutation of land records from March 13: Karnataka Revenue Minister

March 12, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka government has decided to implement automatic mutation of land records from Wednesday (March 13, 2024) to avoid the role of middlemen and visiting of landowners to the offices of tahsildars.

Sharing details in this regard at a press conference here, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda said automatic mutation would be done on mortgaging of land in banks for loans, division of property, acquisition of lands, and cases related to court orders.

Nearly 72% of changes in the land records (Pahani/RTC-Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) would be done automatically without human interference. “Now, changes in the Pahani require the thumb impression of the revenue inspectors”. The introduction of automatic mutation of land records would eliminate interference of officials. Details of mutation of changes in RTCs would be provided on the portal, he said.

Referring to the scenario with respect to changes in the RTCs in the State in the last six months, the Minister said 72% changes can be done automatically, while 28% cannot be done automatically. Automatic mutation of land records cannot be done with regard to sale deed, partition deed, inheritance, minor guardian, and disputed land cases. In these cases, 15 days of notice period would be given to applicants, Mr. Gowda said.

He said automatic mutation of land records would reduce waste of time in the form of visiting offices of tahsildars, reduce burden of work on officials, and the role of middlemen.

Office on Sundays

Mr. Gowda said the government would issue an order for functioning of sub-registrar offices in the city corporation limits in the State on Sundays. One sub-registrar office in each of the city corporations of the State would remain open on Sunday on a rotational basis for the benefit of employees in the public and private sectors.

As many employees found it difficult to visit offices during weekdays, Mr. Gowda said functioning of offices on Sundays would help employees to get their work done on Sunday. Only those who received prior appointments would go to offices on Sunday for registration of property, land, or other work, he said.

There are 10 city corporations in the State. Already, sub-registrar offices remain open on Sundays in Bengaluru. However, the response from the public was not high owing to lack of information, the Minister said. Employees who work on Sundays would be given holiday on a weekday, preferably Tuesday, largely owing to less registration of properties on that day.