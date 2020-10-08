Automatic Guided Vehicle for use in COVID-19 wards at KIMS

HUBBALLI

08 October 2020 18:08 IST

In a bid to help medical and para-medical staff treating COVID-19 patients, a team of engineering students from KLE Technological University and KLE Institute of Technology has developed an Automatic Guided Vehicle.

The Automatic Guided Vehicle named “Pradhaya” has been developed by students Kiran K., Santosh K., Madan Y., Abhilash, Kartik R., Abhishek, Vinayak and others under the guidance of Ravi Guttal and S.C. Sajjan, while Managing Director of Swarna Group V.S.V. Prasad has sponsored the project.

On Wednesday, district-in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar accompanied by Mr. Prasad and the students formally handed over the vehicle to the director of the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital Ramalinappa Antaratani.

The students also demonstrated how the vehicle would function and explained how it would help in distribution of food and medicine to patients in COVID-19 wards, where doctors and para-medical staff were functioning risking their lives.

The students, who wanted to help doctors and para-medical staff at KIMS, took up the idea floated by S.Y. Mulkipatil and Dr. Antaratani and evinced interest in developing a vehicle to deliver food and medicine to patients.

Subsequently, the then Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan encouraged the students and asked Joint Director of District Industries Centre Mohan Bharamakkanavar to provide the requisite help and support. Then, Mr. Prasad came forward to fund the project.