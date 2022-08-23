Automated stick to lead the way for the visually impaired

The automated stick developed for visually-challenged persons by students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four students from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, have developed an automated stick as a supportive device for the visually challenged.

Constant worry about potholes and obstacles affects the confidence of the visually impaired when they step out of their home. The stick helps them traverse safely, identifying potholes and hurdles while moving in crowded places, according to the students.

The stick developed by the students uses ultrasonic sensors for obstacle detection and pothole detection for ensuring timely alerts to the visually challenged person.

Smrithi Baliga, a third-year Electronics and Communications Engineering student at VVCE, was worried seeing visually-challenged persons facing difficulties while crossing roads.

Teaming up with enthusiastic classmates Sapna H.M., Shreyas N., and Yogesh Gowda V., Ms. Smrithi came up with the idea of developing the stick. The Internet of Things (IoT)-based stick with an obstacle and pothole detection system using ultrasonic sensors was developed with guidance from Chandrashekar M. Patil, professor and Head, Department of ECE, and Girijamba D.L., assistant professor.

B. Sadashivegowda, principal, VVCE, said: “We are proud of our students for taking up the project. In recent times, technology has helped improve healthcare across the world. Through this project, our students have proven how technology could be used to fight visual impairment. The automated stick helps visually-impaired individuals move freely with confidence.”

The students have proposed to bring in some improvement to their product. Voice output via Bluetooth; upgrade of pothole detection from ultrasonic sensors to image-processing technique; LDR to sense lighting conditions; RF remote to locate the stick itself are among the additions, a note from the college said.