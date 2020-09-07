Automated driving test tracks to come up in every district

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi has said that Automated Driving Test Tracks, also known as electronic driving test tracks, will be set up in every district.
“The electronic driving test track system is relatively more efficient for testing the capabilities of drivers. We have already established two such tracks in Bengaluru and one in Mysuru. The establishment of electronic test tracks in Dharwad and Belagavi is under way. We will shortly establish at least one such track in each district,” Mr. Savadi announced after inaugurating a newly built electronic driving test track on the premises of the Regional Transport Office off Kusanur Road in Kalaburagi on Monday.
The test track has been built at a cost of ₹ 4 crore.
Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor presided over the event.
Karnataka State Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board chairman Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda), North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Malaji, legislators Avinash Jadhav, B.G. Patil, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya V. Jyothsna, Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer P. Raja, NEKRTC Managing Director Kurma Rao and others were present.
