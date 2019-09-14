Automated DL test track to be thrown open in Mysuru soon

Driving licence aspirants in Mysuru will soon have their skills technologically evaluated at the Automated Driving Licence Test Track (ADLTT) situated behind the new office of RTO East in Rajiv Nagar.

After Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the Transport portfolio, paid a visit to the office premises of RTO East recently, Transport Department officials in Mysuru told The Hindu that trial runs on the ADLTT would be held shortly, paving the way for operations to begin there.

Though the date for the launch of the facility is yet to be fixed, RTO East Soundarya said driving licence (DL) applicants approaching RTO East and RTO West in Mysuru would have to undergo test at the ADLTT soon.

At present, the aspirants undergo tests conducted manually by transport inspectors on the RTO premises. At the ADDLT, driving skills will be evaluated through a series of procedures that will be captured on CCTV, while the sensors will beep whenever an error is committed.

The results will be generated by a computer and human interaction will be minimised, thereby reducing the scope for manipulation and bribery.

The ADLTT, along with a Vehicle Fitness Certificate Track, has been built on an 8-acre plot at a cost of ₹9.3 crore.

It is almost ready, with the civil works and installation of sensors complete; only a few equipment, including computers and the automated control system, are yet to be installed. “We are hoping to conduct a trial run soon,” said C.T. Murthy, Deputy Commissioner of Transport, Mysuru.

The ADLTT is designed in such a manner that the applicant faces all the possible driving challenges that she or he is likely to come across while driving on a road.

The driving skills that will come under the scanner include the applicants’ knowledge of traffic signs, ability to manoeuvre the vehicle on curves, skill of stopping and driving forward on a road with upward gradient without any backward movement, skill to drive forward on an ‘8’-shaped road, besides the skills of parallel and reverse parking, and driving backwards.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department is awaiting delivery of equipment to make operational the Vehicle Fitness Certificate Track. Though the civil works on the track have been completed, equipment for testing braking systems and speedometer will have to be installed. “Most of the equipment needs to be imported. We will start the facility soon after the equipment is installed,” Mr. Murthy said.