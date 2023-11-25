Autocross event in Mysuru on December 3

November 25, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The fourth Mysuru Gravel Fest 2023, an annual autocross event, will be held at Lalitha Mahal Helipad Grounds in Mysuru on December 3.

More than 100 drivers from different parts of the country including Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will be competing with the best drivers in the State at the Mysuru Gravel Fest 2023 organised by Automotive Sports Club of Mysuru (ASCOM) with support of Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka.

The top racing driver will be vying to tame the challenging circuit in pursuit of the title of Mysuru Gravel King 2023 along with a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, said a statement issued by the organisers.

A total of 9 categories of cars have been created for the competition based on the engine capacity. “Upto 1100 cc, 1100 cc to 1400 cc, 1400-1650 cc, Indian Open Class, Ascom Open Class, Ladies Class and 4W Open Class and Apex Class — a category reserved for special tuned fast cars,” the statement said.

The organisers said a special race category had been created for young local drivers of Mysuru to nurture and encourage local motor racing. “We are delighted to announce that 26 city youths have entered to showcase their driving talent. Not to be left behind, the Ladies Class too has a record 10 drivers competing for the top position,” the statement said.

The organisers have made seating arrangements for the general public to sit and enjoy the motorsports. “Big LCD screens are strategically placed around the circuit for the spectators to catch the full-facing action. The circuit will also house dedicated food and beverage stalls. The venue is also equipped with chemical toilets, and a well-marked parking area. Extra precautions are being taken to ensure that the event is safe for both participants and spectators,” the organisers said.

Entry is free for Mysuru Gravel Fest 2023. The first race will start at 8.30 a.m. and the event will conclude by 5.30 p.m.

“Our 2019 event was adjudged as the best Autocross in the entire country,” said president of ASCOM Phalguna V. Urs, promising to make the coming December 3 event even better.

