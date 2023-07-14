Auto union in Bengaluru to launch WhatsApp chatbot to book autos to boost last mile connectivity from metro stations

July 14, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

To bridge first and last-mile connectivity between metro stations and homes, Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ADU) will soon launch MetroMitra, a WhatsApp-based chatbot and application to book autos. The initiative backed by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is also aimed at increasing ridership.

The union, which was instrumental behind the launch of Namma Yatri, will run the pilot of the chatbot and app operating on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) from July 15, and plan to operationalise on August 15.

Commuters who take the auto are charged ₹10 in addition to the total meter fare. They will be able to avail of rides within a waiting duration of 2 to 3 minutes. A sufficient number of autos will be deployed at the stations. This service is limited to small areas between metro stations and homes. The users can only start booking on the app after August 15. During trial run booking can be done on WhatsApp.

This service will be initially available for commuters who book metro tickets via the Namma Bengaluru BMRCL WhatsApp Chat Bot. While deboarding, the commuters will receive an auto-generated message asking them if they wish to book an auto. By clicking on the ‘yes’ option, the commuters will be directed to the MetroMitra WhatsApp Chat Bot to take an auto ride. However, there is no auto pooling option.

The BMRCL is likely to display QR codes at the stations for commuters to access the link to get into MetroMitra WhatsApp Chatbot. Once the chatbot sits in users’ mobile phones, the commuters can directly hail autos from the same and there is no need for them to go through the metro bot.

Speaking to The Hindu, Rudramurthy, Chief Secretary of ARDU, said, “The bot will have the same user interface as the BMRCL user interface. This will make the application more convenient to use.”

While the ride fare is fixed based on the meter, the commuters will be required to pay ₹10 extra on the meter fare to cover technology and trip pickup charges.

Anjum Parvez, the Managing Director of BMRCL said, “We are pleased to collaborate with ARDU, and we offer them our full support in launching MetroMitra. We are also hoping that this initiative will increase ridership.”

The autos enrolling with MetroMitra will have to display dedicated stickers to distinguish them from other service autos. They will have a QR code that will provide the details of the drivers and will enable commuters to offer feedback about the ride.

Ramakrishna T.M., President of ARDU, added, “We will ensure that only uniform-clad, well-trained professional drivers with more than 15-20 years of experience will be deployed at the stations.”

Through this initiative, the ARDU also plans to reduce the number of personal vehicles parked in metro stations. “With autorickshaws available at affordable fares, we want to slowly increase the ridership in public transport, auto rickshaws and reduce the use of two-wheelers and cars”, said Mr. Ramakrishna.