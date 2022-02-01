Auto fares hiked in Mysuru

MYSURU

01 February 2022 19:34 IST

The Regional Transport Authority in Mysuru has hiked the autorickshaw fares with effect from Tuesday.

The minimum fare has been hiked from ₹25 to ₹30 - for a distance upto 2 km - while the rate per subsequent km has been increased from ₹13 to ₹ 15..

The upward revision followed demands by the auto owners that the prevailing rates was inadequate to cover the escalation in fuel charges which was taking place regularly. The auto owners also made a representation to the RTA stating that operating expenses were soaring and continuing with the services was unviable given the skyrocketing fuel charges and the stagnant fares.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham chaired the meeting and approved of the hike based on operating cost and fuel charges.