Auto drivers stage protest, demand hike of ₹16 per km

A day after the State Government revised autorickshaw fares, a section of drivers staged a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban), on Tuesday demanding that the fare per km be hiked from ₹15 to ₹16.

They were protesting under the aegis of the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). Srinivas, general secretary, told The Hindu that the operating cost was now ₹19 per km, and it was only just to increase the fare to ₹16 per km.

On Monday, the Regional Transport Authority increased the minimum fare to ₹30 from ₹25 for the first two km, and this will come into effect from December 1.

Mr. Srinivas said the union has also demanded reduction of VAT on auto LPG, along the lines of diesel and petrol, and has sought increase in the area of operation. “Earlier, autorickshaws could ply anywhere in the 25-km radius. Now, that has been reduced to BBMP limits. There are many auto drivers who live on the outskirts where rental rates are low. The police are catching autorickshaws crossing NICE Road and levying fines. The area of operation should be increased to BMRDA limits,” he said.

Some of the other demands include a waiting charge of ₹1 per minute after the initial five minutes and allowing maximum luggage weight up to 100 kg.