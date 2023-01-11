Auto drivers in Mysuru protest against e-bike taxis

January 11, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Autorickshaw drivers in Mysuru staged a demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner against the State government’s decision to permit electric bikes to operate as taxis.

They said the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021 notified by the government will further hit the livelihood of the autorickshaw drivers, who are already contending with the illegal operation of white board bike taxis.

The autorickshaw drivers, who had gathered under the aegis of Karnataka Auto Drivers’ Unions Federation, submitted a memorandum to the office of Deputy Commissioner in Mysuru seeking not only the cancellation of Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021, but also denial of permission for white board bike taxis to operate.

More than 15 lakh autorickshaw drivers across the State and their families are entirely dependent on the earning from the autorickshaws while the bike taxi scheme will only encourage already employed persons to operate their two-wheelers for “additional income”. Such schemes will also encourage college students to bunk classes and operate their bikes for money to be spent on “smoking and liquor” and other vices, the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Federation representatives contended.

The Federation lamented that the entry of app-based transport aggregators had taken the transport sector out of the hands of the State Transport Department and the government.

The autorickshaw drivers’ earnings, which have already been hit hard, will be further affected, said Srinivas, convenor of the Federation, pointing out that the fare fixed by the government for electric bike taxis was a mere ₹5 per km. The autorickshaw drivers, who would have invested around ₹3 lakh on their vehicles, and their entire family are dependent on their earning, he said.

In Mysuru, already several white board bike taxis are operating, said Mr. Srinivas while expressing concern over a further rise in the number of bike taxis in the wake of the government’s recent decision to permit two companies to operate electric bike taxis in the State.

Apart from demanding the withdrawing of the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021 and the denial of permission for white board bike taxis to operate, the Federation convener Manjunath from Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union has urged the government to extend 50 per cent subsidy to the autorickshaw drivers for purchase of environment-friendly electric autorickshaws, which will also help keep the vehicular pollution in urban areas under check.

The Federation has threatened to launch an indefinite strike if the government does not meet the demands of the autorickshaw drivers.