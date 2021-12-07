Auto drivers in Mysuru demand hike in fares

Mysuru

07 December 2021 20:12 IST

Several autorickshaw drivers held a demonstration in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Tuesday demanding a hike in fares.

The demand comes close on the heels of implementation of revised fares in Bengaluru recently.

Against the minimum of ₹25 and ₹13 for every additional kilometre, the autorickshaw drivers in Mysuru have urged the authorities to increase the minimum fare to ₹30 and fix ₹15 for every additional kilometre of travel.

They said fares were last revised several years ago and they were finding it difficult to make ends meet not only in view of the rising prices of essential commodities, but also on account of the spiralling cost of gas, which they use as fuel for their vehicles.

They also submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham seeking immediately steps to revise the fares.

Meanwhile, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, who visited the spot of demonstration, spoke to the Transport Department officials over the phone and asked the officials to convene a meeting of the Mysuru District Road Transport Authority under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner after the poll code of conduct concludes and take a suitable decision.