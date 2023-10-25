ADVERTISEMENT

Auto drivers felicitated for helping Belagavi police arrest gang

October 25, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa felicitated on Wednesday two autorickshaw drivers for their help in arresting members of a gang of thieves in Belagavi.

City police officers traced the gang of four and arrested them on the charge of theft and cheating recently.

Auto drivers Jeelani Killedar and Parashuram Chavan provided crucial inputs to police officers that led to the arrest of the gang of thieves, Mr. Sidramappa said.

He also announced a reward for the team of police officers from the Khade Bazaar Police Station that carried out the operation to arrest the thieves.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha was present.

