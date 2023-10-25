HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Auto drivers felicitated for helping Belagavi police arrest gang

October 25, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa felicitated on Wednesday two autorickshaw drivers for their help in arresting members of a gang of thieves in Belagavi.

City police officers traced the gang of four and arrested them on the charge of theft and cheating recently.

Auto drivers Jeelani Killedar and Parashuram Chavan provided crucial inputs to police officers that led to the arrest of the gang of thieves, Mr. Sidramappa said.

He also announced a reward for the team of police officers from the Khade Bazaar Police Station that carried out the operation to arrest the thieves.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.