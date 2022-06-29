Auto driver kills his two daughters, carries bodies to police station

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old autorickshaw driver strangled his two daughters and later walked into a police station carrying the bodies in his autorickshaw to surrender himself in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as nine-year-old Mayuri and 10-year-old Sonali (10). The accused was identified as Lakshmikant Mankeri, a resident of Bhovi Galli locality in Saraf Bazaar.

According to sources, the accused took both his daughters to an isolated area near a public park in Veerendra Patil Layout on Tuesday night and strangled them and placed them at the bottom of the autorickshaw’s rear seat.

After roaming around the city throughout the night, with no option left, on Wednesday afternoon, the accused walked into the police station along with two children, Naveet and Shreya, carrying the two bodies in his autorickshaw and surrendered.

Lakshmikant Mankeri’s four children, three daughters and a son, were residing with their grandmother for the last four months after his [Lakshmikant Mankeri’s] wife eloped with her lover.

The motive behind the brutal double murder is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered in M.B. Nagar Police Station.