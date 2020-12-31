Auto driver elected in Allipur Wari Tanda

Somu Chawan flashes the victory symbol

YADGIR

31 December 2020 00:45 IST

An autorickshaw driver who has extended his services to passengers for the 25 years in Yadgir city has been elected from the Allipur Wari Tanda in Yadgir taluk in the gram panchayat elections results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Somu Chawan, who contested in Ward No 3 in Allipur village, emerged winner by a margin of 52 votes against Venkatesh, who secured 330 votes. Chawan secured 382 votes.

He contested the elections after residents of the tanda forced him to and achieved success in his very first elections.

Advertising

Advertising

The son of a winning candidate from Vibhutihalli village in Shahapur was specially honoured with the winner’s followers pouring on him litres of milk.

His mother Padmavathi emerged the winner from Vibhutihalli. But, her followers organised a ksheerabhishekam for her son Ameen Reddy after the results were announced.

A candidate defeated his relative by 32 votes in Ramsamudra village in Yadgir taluk. Chandappa was the winner over his brother Totendra in the elections.