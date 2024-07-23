Auto driver arrested for murder of temple trustee Devappajja in Hubballi

Hubballi Dharwad police have solved the murder of temple trustee Devappajja with the arrest of an auto driver on July 22 night, a day after the crime.

Addressing mediapersons in Hubballi on July 23, Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar gave the name of the accused as Santosh Thippanna Bhojagar (44), an auto driver residing at Kamaripet.

The victim, Devappajja alias Devendrappa Mahadevappa Vanahalli (63), was the trustee and priest of Dakshin Vaishnodevi temple at Ishwar Nagar in Hubballi. On July 21 night, he was stabbed multiple times near the temple. He was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to the injuries.

On July 22, the Police Commissioner had constituted eight teams, which were led by ACP Shivaprakash Naik and monitored by Deputy Commissioner Mahaning Nandagavi, to investigate the murder.

Later that day, police nabbed the accused near Kittur Channamma Circle.

The accused allegedly claimed to have murdered Devappajja holding the priest responsible for the death of his family members. He believed that the priest had performed several poojas and rituals against him and his family, and consequently his close relatives had passed away, the Commissioner said.

The accused also claimed to be involved in an attack on Devappajja in 2022. A case was registered at Vidyanagar police station in Hubballi.

