Auto and taxis likely to remain off road today

With over 20 drivers’ unions extending their support to the strike, auto and taxis in the city are not likely to ferry customers on Thursday.

The unions have demanded a waiver of loans taken by owners, sanctioning of a new loan of ₹1 lakh to auto drivers, and ₹2 lakh taxi drivers to revive their business. They have also demanded that the government step in to initiate action against private financiers who have allegedly been harassing them and charging exorbitant rates of interest. In another major demand, the State government has been asked to form a separate Board for the welfare of auto and taxi drivers.

“All the unions have formed an association and called for a strike. Due to lockdown, auto and taxi drivers have suffered a lot. Without revenue, they could not repay loans and private financiers have been harassing them by seizing their vehicles. The State government is a mute spectator to these problems. We are demanding that strict action be taken against these private financiers,” said Somashekar founder of Namma Chalakara Trade Union.

“We are also demanding formation of a Board for drivers so that their grievances can be addressed. We are hopeful of the government listening to our demands,” he added.

The associations also want the State government to direct taxi aggregators to install digital meters and charge cab fares fixed by the government as well as launch an app for them along the lines of Uber and Ola.